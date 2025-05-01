Over the past six months, shares in Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC), a manufacturer and direct supplier of school furniture, has experienced heavy turbulence, but don't blame this fully on recent tariff hikes. The bulk
Virco: Despite Possible Positives, Still Not Cheap Enough To Warrant A Buy
Summary
- Shares in Virco Mfg. Corporation have dropped sharply in recent months, as a cooldown in post-pandemic demand points to decreased profitability.
- While a U.S.-based manufacturer, tariff hikes on Chinese-sourced materials and components could still put the squeeze on this school furniture maker's margins.
- Even if future results come in "better than feared," potential upside for VIRC stock is limited at present price levels.
- While VIRC could be a great buy if further uncertainty/poor near-term results temporarily push shares to prices below tangible book value, stick to the sidelines for now.
