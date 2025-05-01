Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Chesnut - Senior Vice President & Corporate Development, Investor Relations

Mitch Fadel - Chief Executive Officer

Fahmi Karam - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Bobby Griffin - Raymond James

Hoang Nguyen - TD Cowen

Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital

John Rowan - Janney

Bill Reuter - Bank of America

Carla Casella - JPMorgan

Kyle Joseph - Stephens

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Roselle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Quarter One 2025 Upbound Group Inc. Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jeff Chesnut. Please go ahead.

Jeff Chesnut

Good morning, and thank you all for joining us to discuss [Technical Difficulty]. We issued our earnings release this morning before the market opened and the release and all related materials, including a link to the live webcast are available on our website at investor.upbound.com.

On the call today from Upbound Group, we have Mitch Fadel, our CEO; and Fahmi Karam, our CFO. As a reminder, some of the statements provided on this call are forward-looking and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations. These factors are described in our earnings release, as well as in the company's SEC filings.

Upbound Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. This call will also include references to non-GAAP financial