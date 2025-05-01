Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Nicola - CFO

Joe Bartolacci - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Justin Bergner - Gabelli

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce Steven Nicola, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Steven Nicola

All right. Good morning. Thank you, Paul. I'm Steve Nicola, Chief Financial Officer of Matthews. And with me today is Joe Bartolacci, our company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Now, I will turn the call over to Joe.

Joe Bartolacci

Thank you, Steve. Good morning. Let me begin today's call by providing