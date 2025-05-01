IRIDEX Changes Course
Summary
- IRIDEX's strategic review ended without a major asset sale, but a $10M investment from Novel Inspiration International offers growth potential and cash stability.
- Novel's investment values IRIDEX shares at $2.00/share, significantly higher than current trading prices, indicating a belief in the company's undervaluation.
- The recent LCD change in glaucoma treatment reimbursement could significantly boost IRIDEX's glaucoma business, potentially increasing the company's market valuation.
- Despite initial disappointment with the result of the strategic review, I believe IRIDEX shares are undervalued at $1.30/share, with potential for 170-200% returns within 12–24 months.
