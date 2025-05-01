Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Hennessy - VP of Business Development and IR

Albert Behler - Chairman, CEO and President

Peter Brindley - EVP, Head of Real Estate

Wilbur Paes - COO, CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Manus Ebbecke - Evercore

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo

Dylan Burzinski - Green Street

Tom Catherwood - BTIG

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Paramount Group's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note that this conference call is being recorded today, May 1st, 2025. I will now turn the call over to Tom Hennessy, Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tom Hennessy

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I would like to point everyone to our first quarter 2025 earnings release and supplemental information, which were released yesterday. Both can be found under the heading Financial Results in the Investors section of the Paramount Group website at www.pgre.com.

Some of our comments will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of words such as will, expect, should, or other similar phrases are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Therefore, you should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on them. We refer you to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

During the call, we will discuss our non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in