California Water Service Group (CWT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 1, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Lynch - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Martin Kropelnicki - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Angie Storozynski - Seaport

Davis Sunderland - Baird

Jonathan Reeder - Wells Fargo

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Desire, and I will be your conference operator today. [Operator Instructions] At this time I would like to welcome everyone to California Water Service Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to James Lynch, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. You may begin.

James Lynch

Thank you, Desire. Welcome everyone to the first quarter 2025 results call for California Water Service Group. With me today is Martin Kropelnicki, our Chairman and CEO. Replay dial-in information for this call can be found in our quarterly results earnings release, which was issued earlier today. The call replay will be available until June 30, 2025. As a reminder, before we begin, the company has a slide deck to accompany today’s earnings call. The slide deck was furnished with an 8-K and is also available on the company’s website at www.calwatergroup.com.

Before looking at our first quarter 2025 results, I’d like to cover forward-looking statements. During our call, we may make forward-looking statements, and because these statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ material company’s current expectations. As a result, we strongly advise all current shareholders and interested parties to carefully read the company’s disclosures on risks and uncertainties found in our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, press releases and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.