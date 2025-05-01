Fortive Corporation (FTV) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Elena Rosman - Vice President of Investor Relations

Jim Lico - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Okerstrom - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Davis - Melius Research

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Joe Giordano - TD Cowen

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research Partners

Brad Hewitt - Wolfe Research

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Chris Snyder - Morgan Stanley

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Buscaglia - BNP Paribas Asset Management

Operator

My name is Brock, and I will be your conference facilitator this afternoon. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Fortive Corporation's First Quarter 2025 Earning Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Elena Rosman, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Rosman, you may begin your conference.

Elena Rosman

Thank you, Brock, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on today's call. I am joined today by Jim Lico, our President and CEO, and we are thrilled to welcome Mark Okerstrom, our new CFO, to the call. As he is in the process of ramping up, Jim and I will be addressing most of your questions today. We're confident Mark will also share some valuable insights and look forward to you getting to know him in the weeks and months ahead.

We present certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. Information required by Regulation G is available on the Investors section of our website at fortive.com. Our statements on period-to-period increases or decreases refer to year-over-year comparisons unless