Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Yocum - VP of IR

Greg Brown - Chairman and CEO

Jason Winkler - EVP and CFO

Jack Molloy - EVP and COO

Mahesh Saptharishi - EVP and Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alyssa Shreves - Barclays

Joseph Cardoso - JPMorgan

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Louie DiPalma - William Blair

Ben Bollin - Cleveland Research

Tomer Zilberman - Bank of America

Matt Nicknam - Deutsche Bank

Irvin Liu - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for holding. Welcome to the Motorola Solutions First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. The presentation material and additional financial tables are posted on the Motorola Solutions Investor Relations website. In addition, a webcast replay of this call will be available on our website within three hours after the conclusion of this call.

The website address is www.motorolasolutions.com/investor. All participants have been placed in a listen only mode. You have an opportunity to ask questions after today's presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce Mr. Tim Yocum, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Yocum, you may begin your conference.

Tim Yocum

Good afternoon. Welcome to our 2025 first quarter earnings call. With me today are Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO, Jack Molloy, Executive Vice President and COO and Mahesh Saptharishi, Executive Vice President and CTO. Greg and Jason will review our results along with commentary, and Jack and Mahesh will join for Q&A.

We've posted an earnings presentation and news release at motorolasolutions.com/investor. These materials include GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for reference. And during the call, we referenced non-GAAP financial results, including those in