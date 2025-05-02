Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Justin Claeys - VP, IR
Robert Bradway - Chairman, CEO & President
Murdo Gordon - EVP, Global Commercial Operations
James Bradner - EVP, Research & Development
Peter Griffith - EVP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley
Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs
Michael Yee - Jefferies
Trung Huynh - UBS
Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets
Chris Schott - JPMorgan
Yaron Werber - TD Cowen
Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI
David Amsellem - Piper Sandler
Jay Olson - Oppenheimer
Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets
Matt Phipps - William Blair
Alex Hammond - Wolfe Research
Operator
I would now like to introduce Justin Claeys, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Claeys, you may now begin.
Justin Claeys
Good afternoon and welcome to our first quarter 2025 earnings call. Bob Bradway will lead the call and be followed by a broader review of our performance by Murdo Gordon; Jay Bradner, and Peter Griffith.
Through the course of our discussion today, we will use non-GAAP financial measures to describe our performance and have provided appropriate reconciliations within the materials that accompany this call. We will also make some forward-looking statements, which are qualified by our Safe Harbor Statement, and please note that actual results can vary materially. Over to you, Bob.
Robert Bradway
Okay, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We're off to a strong start in 2025 and this was an exciting quarter, one
