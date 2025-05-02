Apple Inc. (AAPL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 17:00 January 1, 0000 5:56 PM ET

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call

May 01, 2025, 17:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Cook - CEO

Kevan Parekh - CFO

Suhasini Chandramouli - Director, IR

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Ben Reitzes - Melius

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs

Amit Daryanani - Evercore

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

David Vogt - UBS

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen

Richard Kramer - Arete Research

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Suhasini Chandramouli

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Apple Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Suhasini Chandramouli, Director of Investor Relations. Today's call is being recorded.

Speaking first today is Apple's CEO, Tim Cook; and he'll be followed by CFO, Kevan Parekh. After that, we'll open the call to questions from analysts.

Please note that some of the information you'll hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements, including without limitation those regarding revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income and expense, taxes, capital allocation and future business outlook, including the potential impact of tariffs and other trade measures and macroeconomic conditions on the company's business and results of operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or trends to differ materially from our forecast.

For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Apple's most recently filed reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K and the Form 8-K filed with the SEC today, along with the associated press release. Additional information will also be in our report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 to be filed tomorrow and in other reports and filings we make with the SEC. Apple assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as