The GLP-1 Saga Continues, And How
Summary
- Keeping up with the GLP-1 area is a full-time job by itself. First off, you have the recent development that these drugs are no longer considered to officially be in shortage.
- Novo Nordisk made the huge splash at first with semaglutide (sold as Ozempic/Wegovy), but more recently Eli Lilly has been taking market share from them with tirzepatide (Mounjaro/Zepbound).
- Several companies have been working on finding small-molecule compounds that will act on these receptors, which could be dosed orally rather than by injection.
