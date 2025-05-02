Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Beazer Homes Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2025. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on the company's website later today. In addition, PowerPoint slides intended to accompany this call are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.beazer.com.

At this point, I will turn the call over to David Goldberg, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

David Goldberg

Joining me today is Allan Merrill, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. On our call today, Allan will discuss highlights from our second quarter, changes to our capital allocation priorities and our updated multiyear goals. I