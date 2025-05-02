PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Belinda Overdeput - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Andres Reiner - President & Chief Executive Officer

Stefan Schulz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Zane Meehan - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Matthew Kikkert - Stifel

Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the PROS Holdings First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Belinda Overdeput, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Belinda Overdeput

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. Our earnings press release, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at pros.com. Our prepared remarks are also available on our website and will be replaced by the official transcript which includes participant questions once available.

With me on today's call is Andres Reiner, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Stefan Schulz, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that some of the commentary today will include forward-looking statements including without limitation those about our strategy, future business prospects and market opportunities and our financial projections and guidance. Actual results could differ materially from such statements in our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors described in our SEC filings.

PROS assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. As a reminder, during the call we will discuss non-GAAP metrics. Reconciliations between each non-GAAP measure and the most directly comparable GAAP measure to the extent available without unreasonable