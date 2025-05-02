Block, Inc. (XYZ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nikhil Dixit - Head of Investor Relations

Jack Dorsey - Block Head, Chairman, and Co-Founder of Block

Amrita Ahuja - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - J.P. Morgan

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Tim Chiodo - UBS

Ramsey El Assal - Barclays

Dan Dolev - Mizuho

Rayna Kumar - Oppenheimer

Andrew Bauch - Wells Fargo

Will Nance - Goldman Sachs

Adam Frisch - Evercore

Harshita Rawat - Bernstein

Trevor Williams - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Block First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Today’s call will be 45 minutes. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Nikhil Dixit, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nikhil Dixit

Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining our first quarter 2025 earnings call. We have Jack and Amrita with us today. We will begin this call with some short remarks before opening the call directly to your questions. During Q&A, we will take questions from conference call participants.

We would also like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include discussions of our outlook, strategy and guidance as well as our long-term targets and goals. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in macroeconomic conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

Please take a look at our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the factors that could cause our results to differ. Also note that the forward-looking