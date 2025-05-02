As we move through the Q1 earnings season against a tough macroeconomic backdrop, investors should continue to exercise very disciplined single-stock selection. A number of struggling companies will find this environment even more difficult to navigate, and
Blackbaud: Running Out Of Steam And Can't Afford Its Buybacks
Summary
- Blackbaud's stock has declined ~15% since January, exacerbated by a poor Q1 earnings release, and I maintain a sell rating due to further downside risks.
- The company’s outlook of ~5% organic growth seems unrealistic given weak Q1 trends and a challenging macro environment.
- Blackbaud's aggressive buyback plans are questionable, with only $37.2 million in cash against $1.21 billion in debt and $68 million annual interest costs.
- With thin resources, minimal organic growth, and steep promises, Blackbaud is not a favorable investment; steer clear and consider other opportunities.
