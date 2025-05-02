BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rana Schirmer - Director-SEC Reporting

Brad Richmond - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Lyle Tick - President & Chief Concept Officer

Tom Houdek - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Slagle - Jefferies

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Company

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler

Todd Brooks - The Benchmark Company

Jon Tower - Citigroup

Andrew Wolf - C.L. King

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the BJ's Restaurants First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rana Schirmer, Director of SEC Reporting. Please go ahead.

Rana Schirmer

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fiscal 2025 first quarter investor conference call and webcast. After the market closed today, we released our financial results for our fiscal 2025 first quarter. You can view the full text of our earnings release on our website at www.bjsrestaurants.com.

I will begin by reminding you that our comments on the conference call today will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. These statements are based on management's current business and market expectations, and our actual results could differ materially from those projections in the forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a