Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Vibhuti Nayar - Head of Investor Relations

Ilan Daskal - Chief Financial Officer

Oleg Khaykin - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ruben Roy - Stifel Financial Corp.

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company, LLC

Andrew Spinola - UBS Group AG

Michael Genovese - Rosenblatt Securities

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Viavi Solutions Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to the Vibhuti Nayar, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Vibhuti Nayar

Thank you, Audra. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Viavi Solutions fiscal third quarter 2025 earnings call. My name is Vibhuti Nayar, Head of Investor Relations for Viavi Solutions. And with me on the call today is Oleg Khaykin, our President and CEO; and Ilan Daskal, our CFO.

Please note this call will include forward-looking statements about the company’s financial performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and estimations. We encourage you to review our most recent annual report and SEC filings, particularly the risk factors described in those filings. The forward-looking statements, including tariff impact and guidance that we provide during this call, are valid only as of today. VIAVI undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Please also note that unless we state otherwise, all results discussed