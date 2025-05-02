FBTC: Bitcoin Mining Health And Gold Rotation Trade

Mike Fay
5.59K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • My early-February call in Bitcoin and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund ETF was poorly timed, but recent ETF inflows suggest improving investor demand for BTC.
  • April's on-chain data shows a decline in Bitcoin's Monthly Active Addresses, indicating a dwindling user base, partly due to ETF adoption.
  • Bitcoin mining sector faces profitability challenges despite high BTC prices, with global hash rate growth and low fees impacting long-term security and decentralization.
  • Gold has outperformed Bitcoin since 2021, but recent demand flow data suggests a potential capital rotation favoring Bitcoin in the short to medium term.

Gold bitcoin sign on black table. Gold cryptocurrency on black table.

jirkaejc/iStock via Getty Images

My early-February call for 'beast mode' in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and by extension the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund ETF (BATS:FBTC) was not well-timed. This was acknowledged later when I followed that piece

This article was written by

Mike Fay
5.59K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. I'm not an investment advisor. I just share what I do with my own capital and why. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I also write the Heretic Speculator newsletter over at Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, FBTC, XAUUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FBTC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FBTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News