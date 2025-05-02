My early-February call for 'beast mode' in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and by extension the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund ETF (BATS:FBTC) was not well-timed. This was acknowledged later when I followed that piece
FBTC: Bitcoin Mining Health And Gold Rotation Trade
Summary
- My early-February call in Bitcoin and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund ETF was poorly timed, but recent ETF inflows suggest improving investor demand for BTC.
- April's on-chain data shows a decline in Bitcoin's Monthly Active Addresses, indicating a dwindling user base, partly due to ETF adoption.
- Bitcoin mining sector faces profitability challenges despite high BTC prices, with global hash rate growth and low fees impacting long-term security and decentralization.
- Gold has outperformed Bitcoin since 2021, but recent demand flow data suggests a potential capital rotation favoring Bitcoin in the short to medium term.
