Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Gancarz - Chief Business & Strategy Officer

Bob Duggan - Co-Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Maky Zanganeh - Co-Chief Executive Officer & President

Manmeet Soni - Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Jack West - Vice President & Thoracic Oncology TA Head

Allen Yang - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citi

Cory Kasimov - Evercore

Kelly Shi - Jefferies

Karina Rabayeva - Truist Securities

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Mitchell Kapoor - H.C. Wainwright

Eric Schmidt - Cantor Fitzgerald

Reni Benjamin - JMP Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Hello and welcome to the Summit Therapeutics Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Business and Strategy Officer, Dave Gancarz. Please go ahead, sir.

Dave Gancarz

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. A press release was issued earlier this afternoon and is available on the homepage of our website. Our Form 10-Q was also filed earlier and is available on our website. Today's call is being simultaneously webcast and an archived replay will be available later today on our website, www.smmttx.com. Joining me on the call today is Bob Duggan, our Chairman of the Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Maky Zanganeh, our Co-Chief Executive Officer and President; Manmeet Soni, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Allen Yang, our Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Jack West, Vice President and our Thoracic Oncology TA Head.

Before we get started with the rest of the call, I would like to note that some of the statements made by our management team and some responses to questions that we make today may be considered forward-looking