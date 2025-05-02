ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lynn Morgen - Investor Relations, Advisiry Partners

John Wasson - Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Barry Broadus - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Mulrooney - William Blair & Company L.L.C.

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Operator

Welcome to the First Quarter 2025 ICF Earnings Conference Call. My name is Karen and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Lynn Morgen of Advisiry Partners. Lynn, you may begin.

Lynn Morgen

Thank you, Karen. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us to review ICF's first quarter 2025 performance.

With us today from ICF are John Wasson, Chair and CEO, and Barry Broadus, CFO. Joining them is James Morgan, Chief Operating Officer.

During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF management's expectations about our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially, and I refer you to our May 1, 2025 press release and our SEC filings for discussions of those risks.

In addition, our statements during this call are based on our views as of today. We anticipate that future developments will cause our views to change. Please consider the information presented in that light. We may at some point elect to update the forward-looking statements made today, but specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

I