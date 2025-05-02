ASML: High-NA Delay Triggers Mixed Prospects, Albeit Value Buy Opportunity

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.7K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • ASML remains well-supported at its 10-year P/E floor of 22x and 2023 floor of $580s ranges, despite the recent macro headwinds and the intensified trade war.
  • The robust demand for AI inferencing highlights its strong long-term fundamentals, thanks to its monopolistic position and 20Y head start in the lithography market.
  • This is despite TSM's recent delay in deploying the High-NA EUV lithography tool for its A14 process through 2028, the mixed forward estimates, and the cyclical lithography capex challenges.
  • We shall further discuss why we are reiterating our Buy rating for ASML here, significantly aided by its high double digits upside potential after the deep sell-off.

LED Display - Airport flight status board

ASML Is Likely To Be Well Supported At Its 10Y P/E Floor Of 22x, No Matter The Near-Term Headwinds

We previously covered ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) (OTCPK:ASMLF) in October 2024, discussing how the DeepSeek (

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.7K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, TSM, NVDA, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASMLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News