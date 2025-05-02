DallasNews Corporation (DALN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ:DALN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Gary Cobleigh

Good morning, everyone. This is Gary Cobleigh, Vice President and Controller of DallasNews Corporation. Welcome to our first quarter 2025 investor call. I’m joined by Cathy Collins, DallasNews Chief Financial Officer, who will be reviewing financial results. Katy Murray, President of DallasNews; and Grant Moise, Chief Executive Officer, who will provide brief business remarks.

Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release announcing first quarter 2025 results and filed our first quarter 10-Q. Both of these are posted on our website, dallasnewscorporation.com, under the Investor Relations section. Unless otherwise specified, comparisons used on today’s call measure first quarter 2025 performance against first quarter 2024 performance.

Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our transition of print operations and associated expense savings, our business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, cash balance, investments, business initiatives, working capital and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements, including those identified in the earnings release we issued yesterday. The company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication except as otherwise required by