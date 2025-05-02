Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eileen McLaughlin - Vice President, Investor Relations

Scott Wells - Chief Executive Officer

David Sailer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cameron McVeigh - Morgan Stanley

Daniel Osley - Wells Fargo

Avi Steiner - JPMorgan

Lance Vitanza - TD Cowen

Aaron Watts - Deutsche Bank

David Kronofsky - JPMorgan

Patrick Sholl - Barrington Research

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Eileen McLaughlin, Vice President, Investor Relations. Eileen, please go ahead.

Eileen McLaughlin

Good morning and thank you for joining our call. On the call today are Scott Wells, our CEO; and David Sailer, our CFO. They will provide an overview of the 2025 first quarter operating performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. We recommend you download the 2025 first quarter earnings presentation located in the Financial Information section of our investor website and review the presentation during this call. After an introduction and a review of our results, we’ll open the line for questions.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements about the company’s future financial and operational performance and the company’s strategic goals, the out-of-home industry, and the economy. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may be out of the company’s control, including the macroeconomic environment. There can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, or projections will be achieved or that actual results will not differ from expectations. Please review the statements of risks contained in our earnings press release and our filings with the SEC. During today’s call, we will also refer to