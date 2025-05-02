Cimpress plc (CMPR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call May 1, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meredith Burns - Vice President, Investor Relations

Robert Keane - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sean Quinn - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cimpress Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. Now, I will introduce Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Please go ahead.

Thank you, Carmen, and thank you everyone for joining us. With us today are Robert Keane, our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Quinn, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer. We appreciate the time that you’ve dedicated to understanding our results, our commentary and our outlook. This live Q&A session will last about 45 minutes or so and we will answer both pre-submitted and live questions. You can submit questions via the questions and answers box at the bottom left of the screen.

Before we start, I’ll note that in this session, we will make statements about the future. Our actual results may differ materially from these statements due to risk factors that are outlined in detail in our SEC filings and the documents we published yesterday on our website. We also have published non-GAAP reconciliations for our financial results on our IR website, and we invite you to read them.

And now I will turn things over to Robert.

Thanks, Meredith and thank you to our investors for joining us today. I’m going to start with some overall remarks, then I’ll pass it to Sean to cover our Q3 results and the tariff topic then we’ll go to your questions.

As I noted in the earnings document in the letter that was attached to that, which we