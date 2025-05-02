I last wrote about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on February 17, commenting on its annual results and the company's current situation. In that article, I developed a hypothesis suggesting that Danaher's management was playing with investor expectations
Danaher: Q1 Beat Fails To Trigger Guidance Upgrade
Summary
- Danaher's management appears to be strategically keeping the stock price depressed to complete its share buyback program and capitalize on lower acquisition target valuations.
- The company delivered better-than-expected Q1 2025 results, driven by strong performance in biotechnology and molecular diagnostics, despite maintaining conservative guidance.
- DHR has repurchased 4.5 million shares this year, with 12 million more to go, aligning with their strategy of benefiting from a lower stock price.
- Future focus will be on the bioprocessing segment's development and share buybacks, anticipating a potential upward revision in guidance post-buyback completion.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.