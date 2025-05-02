9 Dividend Aristocrats Potentially Set To Soar, No Matter What Happens Next

May 02, 2025 7:00 AM ET, , , , , , , ,
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • I'm going on a 2-week vacation with my family for my sister's wedding, so I've prepared a comprehensive article with three types of dividend aristocrat recommendations for whateveriscomingnext.
  • Low-volatility aristocrats offer a 3.4% yield, a 46% downside capture ratio, and 52% less volatility than the S&P, making them ideal for addressing recession concerns while still providing a 23% return.
  • High-yield aristocrats offer a 7% average yield with 11%-12% long-term return potential, providing low-risk income regardless of market or economic conditions.
  • Growth aristocrats, with a 1.3% yield, promise 16.1% CAGR returns, significantly outperforming the S&P and Nasdaq, with up to 71% upside this year.
  • Remember that whatever happens in the next 1-3 months, history is clear. Come April 7th, 2026, 1 year after VIX 60, stocks have always been higher (average of 40%). Buy something smart and you'll thank me in a year;).
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

open vault door and money dollars coming out.

tiero

My family and I are going on a two-week wedding vacation starting next week, so this article has to provide actionable investment ideas for whatever is likely to happen in the short term.

This weekend I'll provide the final

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 14 model portfolios.

  • my family's $3.1 million real money portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
115.62K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BDX--
Becton, Dickinson and Company
ES--
Eversource Energy
CWT--
California Water Service Group
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
BTI--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News