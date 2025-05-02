K92 Mining Grows To Mid-Tier Amid An Exciting Gold Rally (Rating Upgrade)

Alberto Abaterusso
1.85K Followers
(22min)

Summary

  • Upgraded K92 Mining Inc. shares to "Buy" due to rising gold prices, increased production, and lower costs, positioning it as a promising mid-tier gold producer.
  • K92 Mining's production surged 27% in 2024, with significant cost reductions, achieving an AISC of $1,066/oz, outperforming guidance.
  • Major US banks forecast gold prices to potentially reach $4,000/oz before 2026, driven by safe-haven demand amid geopolitical and economic concerns.
  • Investors should consider buying K92 Mining shares now but reserve funds for potential dips, given the stock's cyclical nature and current price peak.

Gold bars stacked in rows showcase immense wealth in a secure vault environment

adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

A “Buy” Rating for Shares of K92 Mining Inc.

We believe that amidst this enormous success that the gold price is having in its quest to reach increasingly prestigious targets -- Gold Spot Price (

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso
1.85K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KNTNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KNTNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KNTNF
--
KNT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News