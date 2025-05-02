Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET

During this call, management will be referencing a webcast presentation that can be found in the Investor Relations section of unifi.com. Please familiarize yourself with Page 2 of the slide deck for cautionary statements and non-GAAP measures. I will now turn the call over to Al Carey. Please go ahead.

Thank you. Well, good morning, everyone, and thank you for listening in on our call today. I started off by telling you about over the last few months, we've been working on several initiatives to rationalize our assets and improve our profitability for our North American business. And the work is in flight right now as we speak. It will be completed by the end of our fiscal year, which is the end of June. So we're coming down the homestretch for another eight weeks. The work includes, let me list five things to tell you about.

One is we're closing our Madison, North Carolina facility in mid-June. And we've been moving the assets out of Madison into our other North Carolina facility in Yadkinville and in our facility in El Salvador, Central America. And they will pick up all of the volume that Madison has been doing. So we're going to see a much improved capacity utilization in these plants very quickly.