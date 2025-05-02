The Q1 US GDP report was a stunner. Net exports (the X in the C+G+I+X GDP calculation) shaved five percentage points off real growth over the January through March period, YoY. Digging into the report, Bespoke pointed out that data center
Vistra Stock Gets A Mag 7 Bump Before Earnings
Summary
- The Q1 US GDP report revealed strong AI investment, despite global trade concerns, with Vistra Corp. showing solid financial performance and a promising outlook.
- I maintain a 'Buy' rating on VST, citing its robust earnings, shareholder-friendly policies, and undervalued stock, despite technical risks and competitive threats.
- The Company's Q4 results exceeded expectations, and the firm reaffirmed its FY 2025 guidance, targeting significant EBITDA growth and capacity additions.
- Key risks include regulatory uncertainty, rising costs, and potential macroeconomic slowdowns, but technical analysis suggests long-term support and potential upside.
