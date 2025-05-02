While the markets have been incredibly volatile the past month, the past week has been relatively quiet. I acknowledge the macro picture, but I do remain company-centric in my investing style. I keep a keen eye on dividend increases by quality
4 Upcoming Dividend Increases
Summary
- I focus on companies with consistent dividend increases, indicating strong financial health and stability, to provide both income and total returns for investors.
- My investment strategy involves buying, holding, and adding to positions in companies that pay increasing dividends and outperform relevant benchmarks.
- I use data from the “U.S. Dividend Champions” spreadsheet and NASDAQ to track companies with at least 5 years of dividend growth history.
- I compare potential investments against the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and only consider companies that significantly outperform this benchmark.
