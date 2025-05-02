Nemetschek (US Ticker: NEMTF); (German Ticker: NEM) delivered a robust performance in the first quarter of 2025, reinforcing its position as a leading global provider of AEC/O (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations) software. Total revenue rose 26.3% YoY to €282.8 million, driven by strong subscription and SaaS momentum. ARR
Nemetschek Q1 2025: Subscription Surge Drives Record Growth
Summary
- Recurring Revenue Surge: Q1 2025 revenue rose 26.3% YoY, with SaaS and subscription sales up 83.6% and ARR topping €1 billion.
- Build Segment Drives Growth: Strong momentum in Build and North America boosted results, supported by GoCanvas and Bluebeam.
- Outlook Remains Strong: Continued investment in AI, Digital Twins, and global expansion positions Nemetschek for sustained double-digit growth.
- Premium Valuation Backed by Quality: Nemetschek trades at a premium, supported by high margins, recurring revenue, and solid long-term guidance.
