Matthews International: SGK Sale Will Fund Buyback

Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Matthews International plans a substantial buyback, leveraging $400 million in cash consideration from the SGK sale.
  • Legal victory against Tesla means that they can put full commercial backing behind their dry battery electrode solutions again, with quoting activity clearly up YoY.
  • Warehouse automation software wasn't doing that great, and the sales in the energy solutions were also down amid the injunction threat now passed, hitting segment scale.
  • Memorialisation sales are down due to lower casketed deaths, but margins are defended.
  • Tariff impacts are expected to be very limited, with management confident in passing costs to customers. In the end, the least interesting segment is divested for more than half of MATW's EV. A buy.
Funeral home

Philippe TURPIN

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) just reported earnings. We own the stock, and we note some interesting things, the main being that the company is clear in its intention to do a substantial buyback. The company EV is around $1.4 billion, but they've sold SGK

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society
5.11K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MATW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

