S&P500: The Bear Market To Resume, We're Likely In A Recession

Damir Tokic
11.63K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The bear market rally in S&P500 is likely exhausted, as it's based on unrealistic hopes for quick trade deals, before the data deteriorates.
  • The data has already deteriorated, and after the negative GDP for Q1, the Q2 is likely to be negative as well, as the labor market cracks.
  • The bear market rally provides the opportunity to sell (again) at the April 2nd Liberation Day level.

Dramatic stock market crash, red downward arrows and declining financial charts superimposed business Trading, economic downturns and market volatility, money, investment advisories, market risks

Thitima Uthaiburom

The Bear market rally

The bear market in the S&P500 (SP500) likely started on February 21st - that's when the S&P Global released the US PMI Flash report pointing to the Darkening Picture of Heightened Uncertainty.

The

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
11.63K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News