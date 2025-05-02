Nucor Has Major Macroeconomic Factors Working In Its Favor

May 02, 2025 7:30 AM ETNucor Corporation (NUE) StockORCL, CVX, NUE
Michael Del Monte
  • Nucor is recommended with a BUY rating and a price target of $147.75/share, driven by potential growth resulting from US tariff policies and domestic manufacturing improving sales volumes.
  • Key projects include new mills in North Carolina and Arizona, and greenfield projects in Alabama and Indiana, expected to boost production by 2025-2026.
  • The Brandenburg plate facility may become a niche strength for Nucor after being certified by the American Bureau of Shipping, particularly if US shipbuilding picks up.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) has a strong macroeconomic opportunity at play going through the end of the decade, as US tariff policy may potentially lead to an increase in domestic manufacturing. With data center growth on track given

Michael Del Monte
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working across industries that include O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Investment recommendations are built upon the entirety of the investment ecosystem rather than considering a company independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL, CVX, GEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

