Nucor (NYSE:NUE) has a strong macroeconomic opportunity at play going through the end of the decade, as US tariff policy may potentially lead to an increase in domestic manufacturing. With data center growth on track given
Nucor Has Major Macroeconomic Factors Working In Its Favor
Summary
- Nucor is recommended with a BUY rating and a price target of $147.75/share, driven by potential growth resulting from US tariff policies and domestic manufacturing improving sales volumes.
- Key projects include new mills in North Carolina and Arizona, and greenfield projects in Alabama and Indiana, expected to boost production by 2025-2026.
- The Brandenburg plate facility may become a niche strength for Nucor after being certified by the American Bureau of Shipping, particularly if US shipbuilding picks up.
