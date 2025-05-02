In recent months, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has fallen by around 50% from its all-time high of $223.98, with the stock currently trading near $111. But that presents an opportunity, as Deckers Outdoor is among the highest-quality shoe retailer stocks
Deckers Outdoor: Every Big Dip Has Been A Gift. This One Is, Too
Summary
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation is currently undervalued, trading at around $111, down ~50% from its all-time high, presenting a buying opportunity.
- Despite tariff risks, DECK's high gross profit margin and strong financials make it well-equipped to handle potential short-term issues.
- Deckers Outdoor boasts a flawless balance sheet, impressive cash flow, and steady revenue growth, making it a high-quality investment.
- With a relatively low P/E ratio and dip buying the stock being historically profitable, I rate DECK stock as a Buy ahead of its upcoming earnings report.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.