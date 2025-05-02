Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) had a tumultuous year, with the stock shooting up ~140% to the January 2025 highs, then shedding close to a third of its share price since. The recent corrections were triggered by the emergence of DeepSeek (
Vistra: Valuation Reset After AI Euphoria - A Prudent Hold
Summary
- Key positives for Vistra include nuclear energy augmentation and contracts with Amazon and Microsoft, supporting AI power needs, and showcasing energy storage leadership.
- Financial health shows mixed results, with complexities in cash flow data; debt leverage is manageable, but seasonal and extreme event exposures are concerns.
- Valuations are comfortable now and are the only strong reason to Buy.
- Risks include competition, regulatory changes, and the need for AI-specific contracts; the current stance is a "Hold".
