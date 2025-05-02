Amazon: Buy The Uncertainty After Earnings

Geneva Investor
1.66K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Amazon stock is in a correction phase, but offers a long-term investment opportunity due to its focus on profitability and diversified business model.
  • Q1 2025 earnings showed 9% revenue growth and 20% operating income growth. Cautious 2025 guidance triggered a correction, which I see as a good entry point.
  • Traditional valuation models fall short in capturing AMZN's true value; focus should be on its accelerating profitability and strategic execution.
  • Short-term volatility is a risk, but Amazon's proven ability to adapt and grow makes it a strong long-term investment.

Amazon Germany Services GmbH

FinkAvenue

Amazon, Inc (AMZN)’s stock has been stuck in a correction since the beginning of the year. The company has just beaten Q1 2025 earnings, but it was cautious with forward 2025 guidance, triggering a further sell-off

This article was written by

Geneva Investor
1.66K Followers
Investor based in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow me on Twitter @GenevaInvestor for daily macro & investing nuggets. I write about macroeconomics, global trends, and what I believe are asymmetric investment opportunities in the market. I have a Master's degree in Business Management. I am currently bullish on PLTR, US equities, Bitcoin. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. Check out our Podcast: ‘Stock Market Lube’, available on Spotify.All opinions and analysis on SA are exclusively my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News