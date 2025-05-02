Amazon: Buy The Uncertainty After Earnings
Summary
- Amazon stock is in a correction phase, but offers a long-term investment opportunity due to its focus on profitability and diversified business model.
- Q1 2025 earnings showed 9% revenue growth and 20% operating income growth. Cautious 2025 guidance triggered a correction, which I see as a good entry point.
- Traditional valuation models fall short in capturing AMZN's true value; focus should be on its accelerating profitability and strategic execution.
- Short-term volatility is a risk, but Amazon's proven ability to adapt and grow makes it a strong long-term investment.
