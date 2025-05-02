AMD: It Could Get Worse Before The Turnaround Occurs

  • Advanced Micro Devices continues to lag behind Nvidia as the AI revolution moves onto the “agentic phase”, while a possible slowdown in hyperscalers’ CapEx plans ahead would particularly hurt AMD.
  • 67% of CIOs seek to purchase “AI agents” from external software companies, benefitting rival Nvidia as it is the key technology provider to key players like Salesforce, ServiceNow, and others.
  • AMD still doesn’t offer hardware systems that are optimized for “agentic AI”, missing the opportunity to serve the 27% of enterprises that are open to building their own “AI agents”.
  • However, as agentic workloads shift from the cloud to on-device computing, AMD is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity through its “Client” segment, particularly the “Ryzen” AI chip for PCs.
  • AMD’s Chief Technology Officer estimates that “killer apps” for AI PCs may still be 3–6 years away, undermining the sales growth prospects in the near future.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is down 55% from its all-time high in March 2024, as the company continues to lag behind in the AI race.

