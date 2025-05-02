Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is down 55% from its all-time high in March 2024, as the company continues to lag behind in the AI race. AMD is set to report earnings on 6th
AMD: It Could Get Worse Before The Turnaround Occurs
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices continues to lag behind Nvidia as the AI revolution moves onto the “agentic phase”, while a possible slowdown in hyperscalers’ CapEx plans ahead would particularly hurt AMD.
- 67% of CIOs seek to purchase “AI agents” from external software companies, benefitting rival Nvidia as it is the key technology provider to key players like Salesforce, ServiceNow, and others.
- AMD still doesn’t offer hardware systems that are optimized for “agentic AI”, missing the opportunity to serve the 27% of enterprises that are open to building their own “AI agents”.
- However, as agentic workloads shift from the cloud to on-device computing, AMD is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity through its “Client” segment, particularly the “Ryzen” AI chip for PCs.
- AMD’s Chief Technology Officer estimates that “killer apps” for AI PCs may still be 3–6 years away, undermining the sales growth prospects in the near future.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.