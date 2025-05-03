Trapping Value With Every Dividend Collected: AGNC

Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Your portfolio can provide irrevocable returns with every dividend received that can pay for your daily needs.
  • Put aside the trader's mentality and pick up the mantle of a calm and seasoned investor.
  • Build a purpose-driven portfolio so you meet your financial goals.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Mail in Rebate

spxChrome

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

"War is the realm of uncertainty; three-quarters of the factors on which action in war is based are wrapped in a fog of greater or lesser uncertainty."

– Carl Von Clausewitz.

When it

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

Save yourself thousands of dollars by creating a portfolio that pays you to hold it. No selling required to fund your retirement dreams. Tired of going it alone or visiting a financial advisor who just doesn't seem to care? Join our lively group! Our Income Method generates strong returns, making retirement investing less stressful and straightforward.

Invest with the Best! Join us to get access to our Model Portfolio targeting 9-10% yield. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends!

We're offering a month-long paid trial for $49 plus a bonus 5% off!

Sign Me Up!!

This article was written by

Rida Morwa
121.94K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the Investing Group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield.

Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone.

Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, Philip Mause, and Hidden Opportunities, all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AGNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News