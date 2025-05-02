Surging Tariffs Are Flipping The Chip Script

Summary

  • U.S. tariffs (still under negotiation) may reach as high as 145% on Chinese goods. Those steep levies are accelerating China’s push for semiconductor self-reliance and positioning low-cost hubs like India as potential beneficiaries of the supply chain realignment.
  • The U.S. is looking to fortify its own chipmaking capacity - a likely boost to Asia’s Golden Triangle (Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea), which stands ready to offer critical equipment and expertise.
  • Meanwhile, India is emerging as a key, low-cost manufacturing hub and a viable alternative to China in various consumer electronics markets.
By Yan Taw (YT) Boon, Head of Thematic - Asia

The global semiconductor supply chain is caught in a high-stakes game of musical chairs, with potentially surging tariffs setting the tempo and companies (and nations) scrambling to secure their spots.

