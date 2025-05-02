Traeger, Inc. (COOK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicholas Bacchus - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jeremy Andrus - Chief Executive Officer

Dominic Blosil - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anna Glaessgen - B. Riley

Peter Benedict - Baird

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Traeger First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Matt, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now like to pass the conference over to our host, Nick Bacchus, with Traeger. Nick, please go ahead.

Nicholas Bacchus

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Traeger's call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results, which were released this afternoon and can be found on our website at investors.traeger.com. I'm Nick Bacchus, Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasury and Capital Markets at Traeger. With me on the call today are Jeremy Andrus, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dom Blosil, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that management's remarks on this call may contain statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and views of future events, including but not limited to, statements regarding our mitigation efforts to offset the direct impact of tariffs, our implementation of strategic actions to stabilize MEATER sales and profitability, our expectations regarding the impact of our European product partnership with MEATER and the release of updates to our outlook as we better understand macroeconomic dynamics.

Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. I encourage you to review our annual report on Form 10-K