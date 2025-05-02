Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Kao - Founder and CEO

Thomas Freeman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Daniels - William Blair

Michael Ha - Baird

John Ransom - Raymond James

Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America

Matthew Gillmor - KeyBanc

Jonathan Yong - UBS

Ryan Langston - TD Cowen

Andrew Mok - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Alignment Healthcare’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. Leading today’s call are John Kao, Founder and CEO; and Thomas Freeman, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, we would like to remind you that certain statements made during this call will be forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and reflect our current expectations based on our beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to us.

Descriptions of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, we undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call.

In addition, please note that the company will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures that they believe are important in evaluating performance. Details on the relationship between these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP