HYG ETF: Credit Spread Sensitivity And Credit Migration Risk Is Heating Up

Summary

  • HYG ETF faces significant challenges due to slowing GDP growth, unstable inflation, volatile credit spreads, and rising corporate default probabilities.
  • Credit spread and migration risks are key factors, with our regression showing a steep beta coefficient of 3.77 for credit spreads.
  • We see short-end yields rebounding higher and 10-year yields sinking to around 3%. Positive duration can trigger price gains, but we think spread risk will override the benefits.
  • Our identified positives include HYG's sector diversification and solid coupon income. However, we ultimately see HYG ETF being a sell at this time.

This article looks at iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:HYG) in the midst of a changing credit cycle, which involves slowing GDP growth, unstable inflation, volatile credit spreads, and rising corporate default probabilities.

HYG

Pearl Gray is a proprietary investment fund and independent market research firm specialising in systematic analysis.

