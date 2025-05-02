Stagnating Growth, Merger Hangover, And Asset Impairments With International Flavors & Fragrances

Justin Polce
498 Followers
Summary

  • International Flavors & Fragrances faces stagnant revenue growth and high P/E multiple, making it a sell despite diverse product offerings and global reach.
  • The DuPont N&B merger has led to significant goodwill impairments, negatively impacting IFF's financial performance and share price.
  • Management's reorganization efforts and focus on high-margin segments show potential, but short-term growth remains slow.
  • Risks to shorting include potential for faster-than-expected reorganization success, high-margin business resilience, and macroeconomic shifts favoring IFF.

International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) is a manufacturer of food, scent, and health solutions. Operating within the chemicals industry, they produce natural ingredients, enzymes, cultures, probiotics, fragrance compounds, cellulosic & seaweed excipients, and other applications for a vast array of food & fragrance products across the world. Their key reporting segments

This article was written by

Justin Polce
498 Followers
MS Industrial and Applied Mathematics. Investing through a loosely coupled, complex system. "I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it." -Thomas Jefferson

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of IFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Nothing contained in this message is an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security/investment, and is for informational purposes only. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice. Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

