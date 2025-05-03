Recession? Buy These 2 Dividend Growers While They Are Cheap

May 03, 2025 7:30 AM ETCP, EXR, CP:CA1 Comment
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(17min)

Summary

  • Despite recession fears and shaky GDP, I'm not panicking. Strong earnings and resilient fundamentals still offer plenty of opportunities for long-term investors.
  • In times of trade turmoil and rising uncertainty, I stick with reliable dividend growers, especially those that shine even when the headlines get ugly.
  • In the second half, I highlight two of my favorite dividend stocks, both thriving despite economic noise, and delivering solid results and strong long-term potential.
Fragment der Rückseite eines US-Dollar-Rechners. Sanfter Fokus

Dony/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Are we in a recession?

Due to tariff turmoil, recession fears have risen considerably, which is why we discuss this topic quite frequently, including in yesterday's article.

Especially after the first-quarter GDP number came

