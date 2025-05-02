As I’ve covered in a previous article, The Allstate Corporation’s (NYSE:ALL) operating performance was quite weak during 2022-23 due to higher claims costs related to the inflationary environment that resulted in lower underwriting profitability. However, the company
Allstate Q1 2025 Earnings Review: Premium Valuation Is Questionable
Summary
- The Allstate Corporation's operating performance was weak due to high claims costs and catastrophe losses, but raising premiums and focusing on P&C improved financials.
- Despite outperforming the stock market, Allstate faced significant catastrophe losses in Q1 2025, impacting underwriting profitability and leading to a combined ratio of 97.4%.
- The company's stronger capital position from asset sales allows for increased capital returns, including an 8.7% dividend hike and resumed ALL share buybacks.
- Allstate's premium valuation compared to peers suggests limited value for long-term investors despite improved underlying business and high profitability.
