Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Michele Reber - Investor Relations
Taylor Pickett - Chief Executive Officer
Bob Stephenson - Chief Financial Officer
Megan Krull - Senior Vice President of Operations
Matthew Gourmand - President
Vikas Gupta - Chief Investment Office
Conference Call Participants
Jonathan Hughes - Raymond James
Seth Berge - Citibank
Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets
Emily Meckler - Green Street
Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank
Nick Yulico - Scotiabank
John Kilichowski - Wells Fargo
Farrell Granath - Bank of America
Wes Golladay - Robert W. Baird
Richard Anderson - Wedbush Securities
Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets
Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho Securities
Operator
Thank you, everyone. My name is Karen, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Omega Healthcare Investors First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there'll be a Q-and-A session. [Operator Instructions]
Thank you. I would like to now turn the call over to Michele Reber. Please go ahead.
Michele Reber
Thank you and good morning. With me today is Omega's CEO, Taylor Pickett; President, Matthew Gourmand; CFO, Bob Stephenson; CIO, Vikas Gupta; and Megan Krull, Senior Vice President of Operations. Comments made during this conference call that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding our financial projections, potential transactions, operator prospects, and outlook generally.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are detailed in the company's filings with the SEC. During the call today, we will refer to some non-GAAP financial measures, such as NAREIT FFO, adjusted FFO, FAD and EBITDA. Reconciliations of these non GAAP measures to the most
- Read more current OHI analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts