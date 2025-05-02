Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Noah Gunn - Global Head, Investor Relations

Marc Rowan - Chief Executive Officer

Jim Zelter - President

Martin Kelly - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Bill Katz - TD Cowen

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Ken Worthington - JPMorgan Chase

Mike Brown - Wells Fargo

Benjamin Budish - Barclays

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Apollo Global Management's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. During today’s discussion all callers will be placed in listen-only mode and following management’s prepared remarks the conference call will be open for question. [Operator Instructions] This conference call is being recorded.

This call may contain forward-looking statements and projections, which do not guarantee future events or performance. Please refer to Apollo's most recent SEC filings for risk factors related to these statements. Apollo will be discussing certain non-GAAP measures on this call, which management believes are relevant in assessing the financial performance of the business. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to GAAP figures in Apollo's earnings presentation, which is available on the company's website. Also note that nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any Apollo fund.

I will now turn the call over to Noah Gunn, Global Head of Investor Relations.

Noah Gunn

Great. Thanks, operator, and welcome again to our call. Joining me to discuss our results and the momentum we're seeing across the business are Marc Rowan, CEO; Jim Zelter, President; and Martin Kelly, CFO.

Earlier this morning, we published our earnings release and financial supplement on the Investor Relations portion