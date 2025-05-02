Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Schnell - Vice President Investor Relations

Joe Berquist - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Coler - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Robert Traub - General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Kevin Estok - Jefferies

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Quaker Houghton’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A brief question answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Jeffrey Schnell, Vice President Investor Relations. Mr Schnell, you may begin.

Jeffrey Schnell

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Joe Berquist, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Coler, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Traub, our General Counsel.

Our comments relate to the financial information released after the close of the US markets yesterday, May 1st, 2025. Our press release and accompanying slides can be found on our Investor Relations website.

Both the prepared commentary and discussion during this call may contain forward-looking statements, reflecting the company’s current view of future events and their potential effect on Quaker Houghton’s operating and financial performance. These statements involve uncertainties and risks, which may cause actual results to differ. The company is under no obligation to provide subsequent updates to these forward-looking statements. This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures and the company has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the appendix of the presentation materials, which are available on our website. For additional information, please refer to our filings