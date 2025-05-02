Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Adam Uhlman - Head of IR
Patrick Kaltenbach - CEO
Shawn Vadala - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Dan Leonard - UBS
Patrick Donnelly - Citi
Jack Meehan - Nephron Research
Dan Arias - Stifel
Brandon Couillard - Wells Fargo
Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs
Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan
Michael Ryskin - Bank of America
Tycho Peterson - Jefferies
Catherine Schulte - Baird
Josh Waldman - Cleveland Research
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for standing by. My name is Kelvin and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Mettler-Toledo First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.
I would now like to turn the call over to Adam Uhlman, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Adam Uhlman
Hey, thanks, Kelvin, and good morning, everyone. I appreciate you joining us. On the call with me today is Patrick Kaltenbach, our Chief Executive Officer, and Shawn Vadala, our Chief Financial Officer.
Let me cover some administrative matters. On the call -- this call will be webcast and available for replay on our website at mt.com, and a copy of the press release and presentation that we'll refer to on today's call is also available on our website.
This call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, financial condition, performance, and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by
